1988 Wittenberg graduate hired as program’s new head football coach

Offensive coordinator Jim Collins talks to the family of quarterback Spencer Hawkins at Dayton Flyers football photo day at Welcome Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. David Jablonski/Staff
Offensive coordinator Jim Collins talks to the family of quarterback Spencer Hawkins at Dayton Flyers football photo day at Welcome Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By David Jablonski
26 minutes ago
Jim Collins, who was Wittenberg’s MVP in 1987, coached at Dayton last season

Wittenberg University has hired Jim Collins as its new head football coach, according to multiple sources Monday.

An introductory press conference on Zoom is scheduled for Tuesday. The hiring comes four days after Joe Fincham, one of the winningest coaches in college football history, announced his retirement after 25 seasons.

Collins, a 1988 Wittenberg graduate, led the Tigers in receiving in 1985, 1986 and 1987 with 36, 31 and 46 catches, respectively. He was the team’s MVP as a senior in 1987.

Collins was the offensive coordinator at Dayton last season. He worked as the director of player personnel at Army in the 2019 season. Prior to that, he spent 11 seasons at Saginaw Valley State. He led that program to the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Collins was the head coach at Capital University in Bexley, Ohio, from 1997-2007 and was the Ohio Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2001, 2003 and 2006.

Collins was also the head coach at the University of Dubuque from 1994-1996.

About the Author

ajc.com

David Jablonski
Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

