New ready-to-eat meal business to open inside Myers Market this week

The business is designed to serve busy individuals and families with convenient and healthy meals.

Christine said Simply Good Food will accommodate dietary restrictions and needs, including vegetarian, gluten-free and sugar-free options.

“We know life gets busy, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be challenging,” Christine said. “Our goal is to make it easier for everyone to stay on track with their health goals by providing fresh, delicious meals that are convenient and satisfying.”

The menu will rotate seasonally with locally sourced ingredients, Christine said. Options will include grain bowls, salads and sandwiches.

“Each dish is carefully crafted to fuel your body and satisfy your cravings,” Christine said.

Food packaging is eco-friendly, and with partnerships with local farms and suppliers, Christine said Simply Good Food “is committed to reducing its environmental footprint while supporting the local economy.”

The store will start with temporary hours being Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-8 p.m, plus Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Customers can order pick-up items on Sundays.

For updates and more information, visit simplygoodfood.net or facebook.com/simplygoodfoodcompany.