New Mexican restaurant on Springfield’s south side has soft opening

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
46 minutes ago
X

A new Mexican restaurant on Springfield’s south side is holding a soft opening to get employees fully trained and work out kinks.

Los Chiapanecos, owned by Edwin Gonzalez, is located at 648 S. Yellow Springs St. and opened Monday. It serves a variety of dishes, and the owner plans to expand options soon, he said.

A portion of South Yellow Springs Street, next to the restaurant, is currently closed for construction for more than 200 days. Customers can access Los Chiapanecos’ parking lot from Fair Street.

Gonzalez said he and his cousin, who works in the kitchen, have experience working in restaurants, and the owner took a business class to prepare. Gonzalez is a longtime roofer.

“I love this; we love working,” Gonzalez said. “Make some stuff maybe for the future for my kids.”

The menu features several classic dishes like carne asada, fajitas, tacos, tortas and pollo con camaron, and Gonzalez said he plans to serve soup on the weekends because these dishes require more preparation time.

“We just try to make everything fresh every day,” he said.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., though hours may vary until staff is fully trained.

The building is small and can fit 35 customers inside, and Gonzalez said he plans to soon put a picnic table outside for customers when the weather permits.

Gonzalez asked customers for patience while the street is under construction and employees get comfortable in the soft opening. He said he will do his best to satisfy customers and alter their food orders to the way in which they enjoy their food.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

In Other News
1
Clark County man sentenced to at least 17 years for shots fired at...
2
These 23 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Springfield’s Empty Bowls event raises $40K for local hunger relief
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top