New, expanded businesses potential for Clark County after rezonings approved

They also approved the rezoning of 12.04 acres in Moorefield Twp. to create two parcels used for the current Simon Kenton Inn property that includes a restaurant, banquet hall, guest lodging and single-family home.

Bethel Twp. property

Tamara Gibson, manager for property owner Berner Real Estate Investments and applicant Arthur Solomon sought of rezoning of 7.74 acres in Bethel Twp. at 376 Quick Road to create an event center or potentially a restaurant, according to the rezoning application. The property currently has a lodge and storage garage and was the former site of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Community and Economic Development staff recommended the request to rezone be approved, with the following conditions:

Any redevelopment and/or new impervious surface at the site will require a site plan and stormwater management report to be reviewed and approved by the Clark County Engineer’s Office.

Any additional access and/or modification to existing access will require approval from Bethel Twp.

The Planning and Rural Zoning commissions recommended the approval of the rezonings, with Rural Zoning also recommending for more fencing requirements.

Gibson said it’s the company’s “full intention” to keep the property maintained with no disturbances.

“That is the whole goal is to just have a nice community spot for the community come in, have a birthday party, have a wedding reception without all the chaos,” she said.

A few people wrote letters to the department and spoke at the meeting about their concerns.

Susan Harm, who lives behind the proposed property, raised concerns about the fencing — such as where it would be and who would take care of it — and noise, trash in their yard and people walking through their yard.

“There is quite a bit of concern on what’s going to happen from here and what’s going to stay, what’s going to go,” she said.

Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt said that “our role in this is not necessarily knowing exactly what the use will be but to improve potential uses within this zoning criteria,” and recommended neighbors have a conversation with the new property owner.

Moorefield Twp. property

Property owner Theresa Siejack, along with applicant Mark Scholl, sought to rezone 12.04 acres in Moorefield Twp. at 4690 Urbana Road to split the property into two parcels to add additional treehouses and maybe construct a single-family residence on the property that houses Simon Kenton Inn.

Both parcels will retain their current uses of a restaurant, banquet facility, guest rooms, storage buildings and single-family residence, but the proposed rezoning is for the smaller one to “attract a more marketable piece of real estate and business,” according to the rezoning application.

“We want to split off the area where most of the revenue-producing buildings are because long-term, if I were to sell that one piece, where the restaurant, pub, lodging facility, event center is, it would not do very much good to anyone for revenue producing. It would make it easier,” Siejack said.

Community and Economic Development staff recommended the request to rezone be approved, with the following conditions:

Any redevelopment and/or new impervious surface at the site will require a site plan and stormwater management report to be reviewed and approved by the Clark County Engineer’s Office.

Any additional access and/or modification to existing access will require approval from the Clark County Engineer’s Office.

A variance will be required to reduce the existing side and rear setbacks and to allow for the continued use of gravel parking.

The Planning and Rural Zoning commissions recommended the approval of the rezonings, with Rural Zoning also recommending the easements for utilities an ingress/egress be written at the time of the split.