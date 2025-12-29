Ferncliff executive director appointed to state cemetery association board

As a member of the board, Baker will contribute her experience in cemetery operations, long-range planning, historic preservation and community engagement.

“I am honored to serve on the board ... Cemeteries play an essential role in preserving history, honoring lives and serving families with dignity and compassion. I look forward to working alongside fellow professionals to support Ohio’s cemeteries as our industry continues to evolve,” Baker said.

At Ferncliff, Baker oversees operations, financial stewardship and strategic initiatives focused on preservation, accessibility and innovation memorialization options, the news release stated. Under her leadership, the cemetery has expanded programs and enhance its role as a historic cemetery and public green space.

Baker’s appointment “reflects a continued commitment to professional leadership and collaboration within the cemetery profession at both the local and state levels,” according to a news release.

The OCA works to increase knowledge in the development, operation and maintenance of Ohio’s cemeteries and encourage high moral and ethical standards, according to the release.