Leadership Clark County starts new fund at Springfield Foundation

Leigh Anne Lawrence, executive director of Leadership Clark County, said the Leadership Clark County Fund reinforces they’re committed to Clark County and making sure leadership is available for people for years to come.

“I think it’s amazing. It shows the hard work that we’re doing in the community,” she said. “I’m really proud our board came together and decided to invest in our community. We’re going to continue to grow in this community for generations to come.”

Since 1981, Leadership Clark County has been a “change agent for community activism by dedicating time, money and resources to developing servant leaders in the Clark County community” through programming focused on leadership skills, sensitivity to community needs and diversity, according to its website.

Each year, 40 people are accepted into the Community Leadership Academy based on the applicant’s leadership potential and diverse background, according to the website. It consists of monthly sessions beginning in the fall of each year through the spring that focus on the history of Clark County, the community’s current needs and leadership development.

For more information on Leadership Clark County, visit www.leadershipclarkcounty.org. For more information on this fund, visit www.springfieldfoundation.org or contact Sarah McPherson at 937-324-8773, sarah@springfieldfoundation.org.