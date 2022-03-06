Ohio Air National Guard members prepare to deploy

Master Sgt. Brock Cochran and his wife, Master Sgt. Amanda Cochran, both serve in the Ohio Air National Guard. Amanda will be deploying to the Middle East sometime this summer, while Brock stays to take care of their three children.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking, a little emotional. It’s my first time deploying, our first time being six months away from each other,” Amanda said.

The hardest part is being away for all three children’s birthdays, as well as holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.

“It’ll definitely be difficult,” Brock said. “We do have a good support system, and they understand what’s happening, but they do need their mom.”

Col. Dominic Fago, Commander of the 178th Wing, emphasized the importance of families.

“Every one of these members have a family that counts on them,” said Col. Fago. “The support of families is equally if not more vitally important to the success of our mission.

Maj Gen James Camp, Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Ohio National Guard, speaks to the Airmen of the 178th Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard during a Call to Duty Ceremony Sunday at the Springfield Air National Guard Base.

Camp, who has been deployed several times in the course of his career, advised airmen to trust their training.

“Everything the military does to prepare them is for this,” he said. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about the airmen that I have in Ohio that are currently deployed. I have confidence in their training, I have confidence in the military leadership, I have confidence in the airmen they’re going to be surrounded by that they’re going to take care of each other.”