New community garden in Springfield offers Seeds of Hope Festival

“This is a continuation, a celebration of the momentum of the last couple of years and it’s a chance to honor and recognize people who have made a contribution in their community,” said Kali Lawrence, executive director of Springfield Promise.

The event starts as an open house where visitors can check out the grounds and varieties of plants and produce growing. Family activities and kids’ fun such as a bounce house will be available along with snacks coming from foods grown on the site.

Kids books, some school supplies and produce will be available for visitors. The garden opened its own food stand in July and has already given away 280 pounds of produce harvested there.

Organized garden tours will be given at 5 p.m. followed by the community hero recognition at 6. Lawrence wants to wait until the event to name those being honored.

“These are residents who have gone above and beyond, giving their time, energy or money to improve their communities,” she said. “We just want to take a moment to honor and appreciate their efforts.”

One of the garden’s future goals is to dedicate permanent markers – flag, banner or tree – of these people’s contributions.

Also being honored are those who participated in Promise’s AmeriCorps program working with schoolchildren this summer. Promise will be recruiting at the festival for open AmeriCorps positions.

“This is a great opportunity to help and to gain experience,” Lawrence said.

She added the public can expect to benefit from the goods at the Visioning Garden for the next several weeks. The food stand will open noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays where fresh produce will be distributed and donations will be accepted for the goods.

Already growing are fall-season staples including corn and pumpkins.

HOW TO GO

What: Seeds of Hope Festival

Where: Springfield Promise Visioning Garden, 1217 Linden Ave., Springfield

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/promisegrows/