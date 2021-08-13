New community garden in Springfield offers Seeds of Hope Festival

An open invitation has been extended to a celebration to help launch a new space designed to serve the community for years to come.
The Springfield Promise Visioning Garden’s first Seeds of Hope Festival offers family-friendly activities, food, tours of the garden and a special ceremony recognizing neighborhood heroes from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the Visioning Garden, 1217 Linden Ave. Admission is free.
With the efforts of volunteers and Springfield Promise staff, the Visioning Garden has blossomed from an empty lot on the city’s south side into a space that will benefit others and make an impact in an area considered a food desert.
“This is a continuation, a celebration of the momentum of the last couple of years and it’s a chance to honor and recognize people who have made a contribution in their community,” said Kali Lawrence, executive director of Springfield Promise.
The event starts as an open house where visitors can check out the grounds and varieties of plants and produce growing. Family activities and kids’ fun such as a bounce house will be available along with snacks coming from foods grown on the site.
Kids books, some school supplies and produce will be available for visitors. The garden opened its own food stand in July and has already given away 280 pounds of produce harvested there.
Organized garden tours will be given at 5 p.m. followed by the community hero recognition at 6. Lawrence wants to wait until the event to name those being honored.
“These are residents who have gone above and beyond, giving their time, energy or money to improve their communities,” she said. “We just want to take a moment to honor and appreciate their efforts.”
One of the garden’s future goals is to dedicate permanent markers – flag, banner or tree – of these people’s contributions.
Also being honored are those who participated in Promise’s AmeriCorps program working with schoolchildren this summer. Promise will be recruiting at the festival for open AmeriCorps positions.
“This is a great opportunity to help and to gain experience,” Lawrence said.
She added the public can expect to benefit from the goods at the Visioning Garden for the next several weeks. The food stand will open noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays where fresh produce will be distributed and donations will be accepted for the goods.
Already growing are fall-season staples including corn and pumpkins.
HOW TO GO
What: Seeds of Hope Festival
Where: Springfield Promise Visioning Garden, 1217 Linden Ave., Springfield
When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
Admission: Free
More info: www.facebook.com/promisegrows/