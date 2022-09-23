New clothing, home goods retailer opens in Springfield

A clothing retailer has opened a location on North Bechtle Avenue in Springfield.
Discount Fashion Warehouse, also called DFWH, opened at 1087 N. Bechtle Avenue in the Kroger Shopping Center next to the Citi Trends store.
The 7,000 square-foot space, formerly Restoration Warehouse, features discounted clothing items and home goods, and the new Springfield location is the 12th DFWH to open in the state.
“We are very excited to open our new store in the Springfield area, a location we’ve been scouting for a long time,” said DFWH vice president Mark Laufersweiler. “We look forward to being a part of the City of Springfield.”
It’s unclear how many jobs the new warehouse has created in the area. The warehouse did not return requests for comment.
The store is hosting a grand opening event through Sunday with some giveaways and 10% off discounts offered, according to the business.
The store’s hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
Springfield is also expecting another discount retail development in the coming months: the opening of the $77.5 million Gabriel Brothers distribution site at the Prime Ohio II Industrial Park.
The Gabe’s project is on track to be fully operational by this fall and the company is working to fill new positions by then.
