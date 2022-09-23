springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield Hardee’s location shutters its doors

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

The Springfield Hardee’s at 2242 S. Limestone St., is closed as the company boarded up its doors and windows and covered its sign.

Hardee’s corporate office did not return a request for comment about the closure, but the South Limestone Street location is no longer listed among the restaurant chain’s more than 30 Ohio locations.

The building’s owner, RJR Investments LLC, bought the property in 2005. The building has not transferred ownership as of Friday, according to Clark County Auditor’s office property records.

ExploreFalse active shooter reported at 4 Ohio high schools, including in Springfield

Hardee’s has several locations in Dayton, Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Jeffersonville and more.

