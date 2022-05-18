New chicken restaurant to close Springfield location

The brother-in-laws previously told this news organization that they wanted to fill a void in the Springfield area regarding fresh chicken options.

Chicka Wing’s menu featured several combo options, including choices of “chicka fingers” and wings, available bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and French fries are also on the menu.

But, the new restaurant was not generating enough sales in the Springfield area. The location was not generating the number of new customers originally planned and that combined with inflationary prices regarding fresh chicken lead Price to decide to cut his losses.

He said that he did not see the situation improving for the Springfield location.

The closing of the Springfield location will allow Chicka Wing’s to focus on its drive-thru location in Huber Heights, located on 6315 Brandt Pike, and will have a grand opening on May 31.

Price said that he plans on building upon the Chicka Wing concept at the Huber Heights location and that the goal is to eventually expand and potentially return to Springfield.

Price added that nearly all of the Springfield location’s 14 employees will be transferred to the Huber Heights restaurant.