State health department to give update on COVID in Ohio

It’s the first press conference held by the state health department on the virus in nearly two months. At the time, the state was seeing COVID continuing to decline after the omicron surge resulted in record cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions earlier this year.

In recent weeks coronavirus has started to rise, but still isn’t near the record-breaking levels reported in January or previous surges.

The number of weekly cases recorded by the state have continued to increase since April 7, with Ohio averaging 11,905 cases a week as of Thursday. While hospitalizations and ICU admissions have remained low, both have started to show increases in the past few weeks.