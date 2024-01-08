New Carlisle to open $430K shelter house at Smith Park

“The new shelter house is much needed as the weekend demand for the current shelter house remains high,” said City Manager Randy Bridge. “Our current house is consistently booked on weekends and holidays and we have to turn people away.”

The shelter house is about 2,000 square feet and includes a kitchenette with a refrigerator, sink, microwave and three-shelf commercial warmer, handicap accessible bathroom, tables and chairs. It does not have Wi-Fi.

City administration partnered with the Clark County Economic Development Department to secure $430,000 in a Community Development Block Grant - COVID (CDBG-CV) to design and build the new shelter house, which is almost done other than some finishing touches.

The newly constructed shelter house is on the same parcel as the current shelter house, so the city split the lot into two parcels so the new one could be assigned an address. The original parcel was 11.36 acres, which was divided into 9.896 acres for the current shelter and 1.464 for the new one.

“It goes right through the middle of the park. One access to the current shelter wouldn’t accommodate the new shelter because you’d be driving across the bike path,” said Assistant City Manager and Service Director Howie Kitko.

The shelters are about the same square footage, but the difference between them is that the new one has the kitchenette.

City council is reviewing the final agreement and should start allowing rentals in about a month.

It’s still being determined the cost for the city to rent the new shelter to users. Rental times during the week from Monday through Friday will be half-day rentals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 3 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sundays all-day rentals from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.