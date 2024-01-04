First Friday resumes in downtown Springfield with themes each month

“It’s about a new year and trying to get people out and into a tradition of coming downtown for different themes each month. It’s also about getting a last chance to see the holiday lights downtown,” said Ashten Houseman, downtown events programmer for the Greater Springfield Partnership.

Shopping and dining are two of the big draws of First Friday. Firefly Boutique, 28 N. Fountain Ave., will offer complimentary cocktails for those of age and a $5 discount off a $50 purchase, while Duo Home, a boutique home and gift store located at 149 W. Jefferson St., will have complimentary beverages and discounts on several items.

Houseman said other merchants and restaurants will offer discounts and specials.

Live music is a staple of First Friday and the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., will have a performance by Max Miesse.

Holiday in the City will last two more days with its popular activities Friday and Saturday. The Speedway Ice Skating Rink in Market Alley between COHatch and the Heritage Center, will have skating 5-9 p.m., while Willow Wind Horse and Carriage Rides will be 6-8 p.m. starting from the esplanade across from Courtyard by Marriott.

Skating costs $5 a person including skate rental for ages 6-older, and carriage rides are $5 a person and free for ages 6-under. The lights will also be on display including downtown and in National Road Commons Park.

Each First Friday in 2024 will have themes that will tie into various seasons, holidays, activities and events. They are: Love Local, February; March into Downtown, March; Eat, Drink and Be Hoppy, April; Spring Fling, May; Summer of Fun, June; Americana, July; Welcome Back, Witt, August; Dog Days of Summer, September; Fall in Love, October; Thankful, November; and Home for the Holidays, December.

For more information on First Friday and future events, go to the Visit Greater Springfield Facebook page.