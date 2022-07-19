springfield-news-sun logo
New Carlisle to offer free streaming service to cardholders

The New Carlisle Public Library has a new streaming service for all cardholders that will provide movies and TV for free. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

NEW CAR.LISLE
By
14 minutes ago

NEW CARLISLE — The New Carlisle Public Library has a new streaming service for all cardholders that will provide movies and TV for free.

Kanopy, the new streaming service, will be free for any resident in the state with a traditional or digital New Carlisle library card.

Kanopy has over 28,000 videos of movies, including new releases from Warner Brothers; full seasons of TV shows, including from the History Channel and A&E; Great Courses (limit one per month); and KanopyKids, which includes PBS Kids shows and movies for children.

“I’m very hopeful that the service will be well-utilized,” said library director Beth Freeman. “While it will take some time for Kanopy to reach full circulation potential, I’m very excited for the library to be offering an additional digital service to serve the community.

“Since Kanopy offers everything from new release Warner Brothers movies to Great Courses to PBS Kids animated shows, I truly feel there is something there for everyone.”

Each cardholder is eligible for seven credits a month. Each movie or episode uses one credit, except KanopyKids content that doesn’t use up credits, and is available for 72 hours to view.

The library also offers other digital offerings, such as Libby and Hoopla, which have had over 12,500 circulations so far this year.

“While we adore our patrons that make regular visits to the library, it is important that we provide services and materials to individuals at all points of access,” Freeman said.

The Kanopy app can be downloaded on Apple and Android phones and tablets, on Roku devices and other smart TVs, or accessed on any computer.

To get a library card, create a Kanopy account or for more information, visit the library’s website or call 937-845-3601.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

