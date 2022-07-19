New Carlisle to offer free streaming service to cardholders

Each cardholder is eligible for seven credits a month. Each movie or episode uses one credit, except KanopyKids content that doesn’t use up credits, and is available for 72 hours to view.

The library also offers other digital offerings, such as Libby and Hoopla, which have had over 12,500 circulations so far this year.

“While we adore our patrons that make regular visits to the library, it is important that we provide services and materials to individuals at all points of access,” Freeman said.

The Kanopy app can be downloaded on Apple and Android phones and tablets, on Roku devices and other smart TVs, or accessed on any computer.

To get a library card, create a Kanopy account or for more information, visit the library’s website or call 937-845-3601.