New Carlisle to allow reservations for park shelter usage

The shelter at Smith Park in New Carlisle is taking reservations.
News | 8 minutes ago
By Tia Clyburn, Springfield
Shelter can now be reserved, rented; users must follow COVID-19 guidelines.

The city of New Carlisle is taking reservations for the shelter house at Smith Park.

The park shelter was previously closed to the public from March 2020 to April 2021 due to COVID-19.

The park is located at 801 W. Jefferson St. in New Carlisle.

Smith Park has playground equipment, a stage, a shared tools house, miles of walking trails, and of course, the shelter house.

The shelter can now be reserved and rented but users must adhere to Ohio COVID-19 guidelines.

“One can call the city building and we can make a reservation over the phone, but at some point one would have to come in to fill out paperwork,” said New Carlisle city manager Randy Bridge.

The security deposit cost for rental is $50, and is refundable.

Those who are interested in renting the shelter can contact the New Carlisle City Building at (937) 845-9492.

For more information and ways to contact the city, visit https://www.newcarlisle.net/index.html.

