New Carlisle to allow reservations for park shelter usage

The shelter can now be reserved and rented but users must adhere to Ohio COVID-19 guidelines.

“One can call the city building and we can make a reservation over the phone, but at some point one would have to come in to fill out paperwork,” said New Carlisle city manager Randy Bridge.

Explore 5 things to do in Springfield this weekend

The security deposit cost for rental is $50, and is refundable.

Those who are interested in renting the shelter can contact the New Carlisle City Building at (937) 845-9492.

For more information and ways to contact the city, visit https://www.newcarlisle.net/index.html.