New Carlisle Taco Bell scheduled to open later this year

The restaurant is on schedule to open in late November to mid-December, said Bryan Moore, city planning director.

It will be a 2,053-square-foot building and will have two entrances on Lake Avenue, with a ground monument sign, and Main Street, with a 15-foot sign.

The building’s frame is installed and crews had to do a lot of sitework related to water and sanitary, Moore said. There have been no major setbacks with the construction.

A vacant building that was previously on the site was demolished last month.

The property was owned by the New Carlisle Federal Bank, which is next door.

This is the first Taco Bell in the city’s central business district.

New Carlisle also recently got a new McDonald’s restaurant as well, at 500 N. Main St., that opened on Sept. 12. The food chain is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. It is the first McDonald’s in New Carlisle’s general business district.