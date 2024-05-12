Taco Bell coming to New Carlisle

A well-known fast food chain will soon come to the city of New Carlisle.

A Taco Bell has been approved to be built at 408 N. Main St.

“The property was owned by the bank that’s next door to them — New Carlisle Federal. They owned the lot, which went through a lot split, and was approved through county and planning boards,” said Bryan Moore, planning director.

Moore said they have to demolish the existing building that has been empty for a while to make way for the new food place.

The city council approved the new Taco Bell at the May 6 meeting, and it will be a 2,053 square foot building in the central business district.

After getting the lot split, Taco Bell submitted a conceptual site plan to the planning board.

Moore said there are two entrances on Lake Avenue and Main Street, so they suggested a right turn only coming off Main Street “because turning left, the traffic is too congested.”

Taco Bell officials also applied for two ground signs but both were too tall, so the board said for a 15-foot sign on Main St. and a ground monument sign at the Lake Avenue entrance.

The chain also moved their building and shifted it by 12 feet to the south to allow for easements for utilities.

“They complied with requests from the board, resubmitted their plans, and the final plan was approved May 6,” Moore said.

This will be the first Taco Bell in the city, and Moore said he’s not sure when they are breaking ground.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun.

