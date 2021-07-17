New Carlisle seeks $400K grant for new park shelter

The city of New Carlisle has made the decision to move forward with applying for a $400,000 federal grant with plans to build a second park shelter in Smith Park.
“We got the formal request in, we submitted that to the county, they will actually be applying on our behalf, but we haven’t gotten word yet,” said New Carlisle city manager Randy Bridge.
According to a Facebook post by the New Carlisle Parks and Recreation page, if the grant is accepted, the city would also add a new parking lot for the new shelter house.
The new shelter house includes kitchen facilities for groups that wish to bring food items during their reservations. In addition, the new shelter is planned to be built out of metal.
Bridge said that $30,000 of the grant will be used for engineering and design fees.
The post also stated the reason for the move to build a second shelter.
“The city turns people away every year due to the booking of the current shelter house and a second one is very much needed for the community. We will update you on the status of the grant the city has applied for,” the post read.
