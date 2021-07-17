New Carlisle seeks $400K grant for new park shelter

A child plays on the playground at Smith Park in New Carlisle in this file photo. The city is seeking a $400,000 grant to build a second shelter in the park. BILL LACKEY / STAFF Credit: Springfield News-Sun Credit: Springfield News-Sun

Bridge said that $30,000 of the grant will be used for engineering and design fees.

The post also stated the reason for the move to build a second shelter.

“The city turns people away every year due to the booking of the current shelter house and a second one is very much needed for the community. We will update you on the status of the grant the city has applied for,” the post read.

