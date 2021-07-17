springfield-news-sun logo
X

New Carlisle seeks $400K grant for new park shelter

A child plays on the playground at Smith Park in New Carlisle Monday as he and his family take advantage of the unseasonably warm temperatures and sunshine.
A child plays on the playground at Smith Park in New Carlisle Monday as he and his family take advantage of the unseasonably warm temperatures and sunshine.

Credit: Springfield News-Sun

Credit: Springfield News-Sun

News | 18 minutes ago
By Tia Clyburn, Springfield

The city of New Carlisle has made the decision to move forward with applying for a $400,000 federal grant with plans to build a second park shelter in Smith Park.

“We got the formal request in, we submitted that to the county, they will actually be applying on our behalf, but we haven’t gotten word yet,” said New Carlisle city manager Randy Bridge.

ExploreNew Ohio law says schools can’t follow current CDC guidance

According to a Facebook post by the New Carlisle Parks and Recreation page, if the grant is accepted, the city would also add a new parking lot for the new shelter house.

The new shelter house includes kitchen facilities for groups that wish to bring food items during their reservations. In addition, the new shelter is planned to be built out of metal.

A child plays on the playground at Smith Park in New Carlisle in this file photo. The city is seeking a $400,000 grant to build a second shelter in the park. BILL LACKEY / STAFF
A child plays on the playground at Smith Park in New Carlisle in this file photo. The city is seeking a $400,000 grant to build a second shelter in the park. BILL LACKEY / STAFF

Credit: Springfield News-Sun

Credit: Springfield News-Sun

Bridge said that $30,000 of the grant will be used for engineering and design fees.

ExploreBest of Springfield 2021: Vote for your favorites

The post also stated the reason for the move to build a second shelter.

“The city turns people away every year due to the booking of the current shelter house and a second one is very much needed for the community. We will update you on the status of the grant the city has applied for,” the post read.

For the latest information on happenings in New Carlisle, visit the city’s Facebook page, or its website at https://newcarlisle.net/.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top