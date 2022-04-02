New Carlisle Library plans renovation of Youth Services Department

“The Board of Trustees at the library spent a good deal of time last year working with an architect to see what a from-the-stud demo and remodel, without changing the footprint of the building, would look like. While we were very excited about the potential, once we got a rough estimate of the cost, the board decided that it was outside our price range,” she said.

Freeman said the board then changed to the idea of a facelift and “plan to change everything” without moving walls or making structural changes.