New Carlisle Library plans renovation of Youth Services Department

The New Carlisle Library is planning an inside renovation of its Youth Services Department, the first remodel in 20 years.
While the library cannot change the footprint of the building, it is pursing a new floorplan, shelving, flooring, seating and décor.
Library director Beth Freeman said the renovation is still in the opening stages.
“The Board of Trustees at the library spent a good deal of time last year working with an architect to see what a from-the-stud demo and remodel, without changing the footprint of the building, would look like. While we were very excited about the potential, once we got a rough estimate of the cost, the board decided that it was outside our price range,” she said.
Freeman said the board then changed to the idea of a facelift and “plan to change everything” without moving walls or making structural changes.
“Our priorities are an open space for programming, better seating and interactive toys, and making sure we are giving the community what they want and need,” she said.
The library also sent out a survey to community members.
“The community survey is going to help guide our design decisions,” Freeman said.
Freeman said there is not yet a timeline of when renovations will be started or finished.
For more information, visit the library’s website or Facebook page.
