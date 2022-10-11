New Carlisle Library getting a fresh look to attract young readers

New Carlisle Library is starting its first remodel in nearly 20 years, working on the Youth Services Department.
The cost of changing the footprint of the building itself would be too high, library director Beth Freeman said. However, the work — with an expected price tag of $250,000 to $300,000 — will result in changing the floorplan, shelving, flooring, seating and décor.
The library is funding the renovations with its capital fund, which is used for permanent improvements to the building.
The library board approved the renovation plans with StaffCo Construction, the general contractor, and Library Design, which is handling the moving plan, finishes and furniture, said Freeman.
The furnaces are in the library basement and the venting comes up to the main floor in two pillars, Freeman said.
“Because of the layout of our building, extensive construction would be prohibitively expensive, so most of the interior contracting work is smaller demolition, drywall work and painting,” she said.
StaffCo has started work on some of the outside projects, including scraping and repainting the soffits and replacing some decorative posts as weather permits, and the interior work is planned to begin in November.
Inside, the library will reuse some of the shelving, but all furniture, laminate toppers and endcaps, flooring and décor will be new. Once finished, the updated space will include a dedicated area for teens, an adaptable space for story time and other programs, and a circulation desk in the Youth Services area.
“The board, library staff and I are all just excited. We are thrilled to offer an updated space that gives the community the best library service we can provide,” Freeman said. “We are so excited to be able to offer a space for teens, a space for adaptive programming, and spaces for reading and gathering and playing, with increased staff availability and customized for our community.”
Freeman said much of the renovation work will be done while the library is open and working around programs, all in an effort to limit the amount of time the department will be closed. The bulk of the work will happen during the three weeks of Jan. 9-28 when the department will be closed.
The new Youth Services Department should be available on Monday, Jan. 30, after the closure.
