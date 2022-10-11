New Carlisle Library getting a fresh look to attract young readers

“Because of the layout of our building, extensive construction would be prohibitively expensive, so most of the interior contracting work is smaller demolition, drywall work and painting,” she said.

StaffCo has started work on some of the outside projects, including scraping and repainting the soffits and replacing some decorative posts as weather permits, and the interior work is planned to begin in November.

Inside, the library will reuse some of the shelving, but all furniture, laminate toppers and endcaps, flooring and décor will be new. Once finished, the updated space will include a dedicated area for teens, an adaptable space for story time and other programs, and a circulation desk in the Youth Services area.

Explore Witt gets final OK on new nursing education program

“The board, library staff and I are all just excited. We are thrilled to offer an updated space that gives the community the best library service we can provide,” Freeman said. “We are so excited to be able to offer a space for teens, a space for adaptive programming, and spaces for reading and gathering and playing, with increased staff availability and customized for our community.”

Freeman said much of the renovation work will be done while the library is open and working around programs, all in an effort to limit the amount of time the department will be closed. The bulk of the work will happen during the three weeks of Jan. 9-28 when the department will be closed.

The new Youth Services Department should be available on Monday, Jan. 30, after the closure.