New Carlisle, Enon holiday events set for weekend

On Saturday morning, Santa arrives by airplane at 9:30 a.m. Little and big kids are all invited to welcome him at the Andy Barnhart Memorial Airport east of New Carlisle on Route 571.

New Carlisle will have its traditional Christmas parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday with lineup starting at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Madison and Main streets. The Tecumseh Marching Band will set the mood with favorite holiday tunes. The parade ends at the New Carlisle Fire House, 315 N. Church St., where there will be a mini concert, refreshments, visits with Santa, and a costume contest.

To take part in the costume contest, kids aged 12 or less must dress as a holiday or storybook character and walk in the parade. Prizes will be awarded.

Santa will cross over the Mad River to Enon early Saturday evening. The jolly old elf is scheduled to arrive at the Enon Community Historical Society’s Log Cabin, 45 Indian Drive, at 6:45 p.m. to light the Enon Community Christmas Tree. This is located next to the Adena Mound and behind the Enon Village offices. No one ever knows how Santa will arrive, but it is always interesting.

Greenon Royal Sound will provide entertainment. Children will be able to meet Santa in the log cabin and have a photo taken with their own cameras or phones. One family at a time will visit with Santa, which is particularly perfect if one of the children is shy. Santa visits are free. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. The Enon Community Historical Society is sponsoring this event.

Go ahead and mark your calendar for these other Christmas Season events in Western Clark County:

Sunday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. a Living Nativity will be presented at West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snider Road. This is behind the UDF store on Dayton Road.

Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hertzler House at George Rogers Clark Park, Twelve Days of Christmas Tours with harp music by Leslie and Harmony Arendt of the Lafferty Pike Band.

Monday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. the Enon Branch Library will be hosting a “PJ Story time Around the Tree” for children aged 3 to 7 years. The library is located at 209 East Main Street.

December 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. “Breakfast With Santa” at Medway Church, 2550 South Dayton Lakeview Road. Free photos with Santa, free breakfast and activities.

December 9 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. New Carlisle’s “Passport to Christmas” will be held. Participants in this local shopping event may be able to register for prizes if they visit all the necessary spots.

Finally, AMVETS Post 148 is collecting new clothing and food items to assist veterans at the VA Hospital in Dayton. Extra large, 2X, and 3X jackets, sweatshirts, gloves, socks and winter hats are especially needed. Snack items for the pantry have also been requested. All items must be personally dropped off inside the post at 11495 Lower Valley Pike before Dec 17. These will be delivered to the VA on Dec 18.