New Carlisle council to appoint new city manager at Monday meeting

City officials said the job had 21 applicants and three people were interviewed, including Hall, who is currently the chief paralegal for the United States Air Force, 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“My entire work history, from active-duty military to my current civil servant position has had one constant theme — service to others," Hall wrote in his cover letter to city officials. “I believe these experiences have prepared me for this next chapter, to serve my hometown — New Carlisle."

Hall’s previous work experience since 2002 includes litigation paralegal for the Ohio Attorney General, military adverse actions program manager, military justice/civil law sergeant in charge, aircrew life support instructor and life support technician for the United States Air Force.

In his vision statement, Hall said the city needs a comprehensive plan, which will give them the framework to “ensure the values we love are woven in the fiber of this community.”

“We will do this by building relationships with our fellow neighbors, churches, schools, and business owners. We will solicit new industries that complement our values and meet the needs of our current residents and those of the future,” he said.

According to the employment agreement, the manager’s annual base salary is $110,000.

City council will officially vote on the new city manager at the next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Heritage Hall in Smith Park.

Hall will take over from Interim City Manager Howard Kitko, who has served the last five months in that position after Randy Bridge resigned at the end of last year.

Kitko is also the city’s director of public service and has been employed with the city for over 20 years.

In the resume he submitted, Hall said he earned a Master of Arts in organizational management/public administration from Arizona University in 2021 and a Bachelor of Arts in history from Ashford University in 2015.

He has volunteered as president of the St. Michael the Archangel family of parishes since 2023, and was the spokesperson for the New Carlisle Charter Review Commission from 2021-22.