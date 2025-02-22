New Carlisle bakery to close in coming months

“After more than two decades I am sad to say it is time to say goodbye to Cake Creations,” it said in a post on its Facebook page.

“The decision to close our doors hasn’t been easy but due to some ongoing health issues that have made it hard for me to keep up with daily operations it is the right choice at this time.”

Explore Tecumseh teachers ask school board to reconsider arming staff members

Community members took to its post, with hundreds of comments expressing their sadness, prayers and memories.

“This breaks my heart. You have been baking our cakes for every birthday/event since my younger brother’s very 1st birthday. He would’ve been 22 this year. I could truly cry right now. I understand though - your health will always come first! I wish you nothing but the absolute best and will be praying for healing,” Kierstin Jane Diller commented.

“My thoughts are with you as you battle these health issues You have always been supportive over the years for the many orders we put in to do our special events at Oakwood Village. Blessings to you,” Sandy Chinn said.

“I hate to hear this! Your cakes and treats have been the best around for many many years. You will truly be missed and your staff! You have to take care of you and I pray that your health improves,” Debbie Shelton commented.

The bakery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 937-845-9710.