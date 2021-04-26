New board to focus on longterm planning Clark County Fairgrounds

Clark County Community Economic Development Director Ethan Harris and Flax Wilt will also serve on the task force. Clark County Administrator Jenny Hutchinson will serve in an administrative role.

The task force was formed in response to last week’s announcement that a 120-room Marriott hotel named SpringHill Suites will be coming to the fairgrounds.

The hotel development will be located at the site of the former Army National Guard armory with additional frontage along Ohio 41. The planned development will also extend farther north across the frontage of the fairgrounds.

The take force is expected to host its first meeting later this week, according to the county.