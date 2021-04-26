New board to focus on longterm planning Clark County Fairgrounds

Three community members and two public servants will serve on the new Clark County Fairgrounds Strategic Planning Task Force, according to a statement from the county.
The group will “map a strategic vision for the fairgrounds over the next decade,” the statement said. They will do this through “stakeholder interviews, two community focus groups and a community-wide survey.”
“The fairgrounds is the most important gathering place in this county, and we want to ensure its ongoing vitality with sound planning and collaboration,” Board of Clark County Commissioners President Melanie Flax Wilt said. “This process will involve the various stakeholders and community members through intentional listening. The results will create a foundation from which we can invest in our fairgrounds to ensure it remains a special place for future generations of Clark Countians.”
The task force will include:
- Angi Kaverman, a graduate of the Ohio State University and a Clark County residnt. Kaverman has served as the director of the Dairy Department at the Ohio State Fair for the last 10 years. She has also served as the chairman of the Spring Dairy Expo.
- John Maurer is a Clark County resident, former Clark County Commissioner and president of Esterline & Sons Manufacturing. He has served on the Clark County Fair Board for more than 20 years, during which time the Champions Center was built.
- Sasha Rittenhouse owns a cattle farm that consists of 200 broad cows. She also owns and operates a feedlot. Rittenhouse was a past president of the Ohio Cattleman’s Association and is an active member of Clark County 4H, FFA beef committee and the Clark County Cattle Producers. She is also an alumna of the Ohio State University.
Clark County Community Economic Development Director Ethan Harris and Flax Wilt will also serve on the task force. Clark County Administrator Jenny Hutchinson will serve in an administrative role.
The task force was formed in response to last week’s announcement that a 120-room Marriott hotel named SpringHill Suites will be coming to the fairgrounds.
The hotel development will be located at the site of the former Army National Guard armory with additional frontage along Ohio 41. The planned development will also extend farther north across the frontage of the fairgrounds.
The take force is expected to host its first meeting later this week, according to the county.