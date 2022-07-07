NAACP conversation surrounding gun violence to be held

There is no singular event that has sparked this conversation, Muhammed said. Rather, it is occurring due to ongoing and widespread gun violence across the country. It seems as though every week we hear another report of gun violence, he said. Muhammed also emphasized the gun violence that has occurred in Springfield itself.

“We’ll be able to agree to disagree,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, we just want to walk away with the food for thought that we’re trying to protect ourselves and our community.”

There is no registration for this event, all community members are welcome to attend. The NAACP does ask that no weapons of any sort be brought to the discussion.