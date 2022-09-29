Musical, festivals among events in Clark, Champaign counties this weekend

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you. To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Matilda the Musical

Springfield Civic Theatre will present Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical directed by Tonya Reynolds at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone, with entrance off Clifton Avenue at Selma Road.

Explore Ohio Task Force 1 mobilizing additional crews for Hurricane Ian relief

Ticket prices are $14 for students and seniors and $17 for adults. All seats are general admission and accessible seating is available. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance. Tickets may be purchased online at the John Legend Theater website by clicking on the Buy Tickets box. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Tickets are also available by calling the John Legend Theater box office 937-505-2945 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visiting the pre-sale box office at the Career ConnectEd entrance to the Dome during those same hours.

For more information, visit Springfield Civic Theatre’s website or the Springfield Civic Theatre Facebook page.

Church Fall Festival

Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, will hold its annual Fall Festival, formerly known as the Holiday Bazaar, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be handcrafted items and holiday decorations, as well as a second time-around shop. For the children, there will be pumpkin painting and rock painting activities. The bake sale will have homemade Buckeyes, cakes, cookies and candy. The lunchroom will serve from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and consist of bean soup, corn bread, hot sandwiches, desserts, soft drinks and coffee. All proceeds go to local charities.

Heritage Flight Memorial Bike Run

The New Carlisle Heritage of Flight will host a memorial bike run for Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. Registration is at the American Legion Post #286, 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road. Check in is at 12 p.m., clutch out is at 2 p.m., and arrival at the Heritage of Flight Bike Show is at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a new toy that will be donated in Deputy Yates’ name. This police escorted ride will go through Clark County and end at the festival in downtown New Carlisle.

Art SoFo and Tour of Homes

The South Fountain Historic District will host Art SoFo, an outdoor arts and architecture weekend with 30+ artists, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 700-900 blocks of South Fountain Avenue. There will be food trucks, musicians and entertainment, and a view of history. The event is free to the public.

The 17th South Fountain Historic District Tour of Homes will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Eight homes will be open for touring, including the Gammon House (A National Historic Underground Railroad site). The tour is self-guided walking tour and docents will be on site at each home. Pre-sale tickets are $15, tickets at the homes on the day of the tour are $20, tickets for students are $5, and children 10 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. They can be purchased online at southfountain.org/events; Frame Haven (126 E. Main); Katie’s Hallmark (2984 Derr Road); and New Carlisle Federal Savings & Loan (1408 N. Limestone St.).

Free parking and the “Welcome Desk” are located at First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Ave.

Theatre Auditions

Springfield Jr. Civic Theatre will hold auditions for “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Clark County Development Disabilities facility at 2527 Kenton St. All children in grades K-8 are welcome to audition. No preparation is required to audition. Performances of “Rudolph” are scheduled for Dec. 15-17 in the John Legend Theater. Jr. Civic is a branch of Springfield Civic Theatre that focuses on giving children opportunities to learn and grow through the theater arts. For information about the auditions, contact the director, Becky Brunsman, at becky@yellowsprings.com.

Drive-Thru Dinner

Catawba United Methodist Church, State Route 54, will have a drive-thru chicken noodle dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Dinner will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert, and drink with donations being accepted.