Music of Ella Fitzgerald to highlight Jazz Orchestra concert

A show two years in the making will capture the sound of one of the greatest improvisational singers and an American original when the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra rounds out its first full season.
Grammy Award-winning vocalist Carmen Bradford will recreate the legendary music of “Ella Fitzgerald, First Lady of Song” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at the John Legend Theater. Tickets are still available.
With area music fans responding to jazz, Todd Stoll got together with the Symphony and formed the Jazz Orchestra in 2019, and were on a roll when the pandemic robbed further shows. The tribute to Ella Fitzgerald was originally scheduled to complete the first season.
A comeback show at the 2021 Summer Arts Festival and first show of the season at the Legend in October were good signs. Now with pandemic restrictions being reduced, it’s allowing Stoll and friends to do what they love without distraction.
“Everything is kind of rolling back,” he said from his office at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York. “It’s funny, as much as we’ve stayed in touch, it’s best to be in person. It was like a family reunion in July and a wedding in October. We came off well. It was well-received by a full house and great to see everybody again.”
Stoll, who had a brief encounter with Fitzgerald years ago, said he had three factors for basing a show around her: 1. She was poor and orphaned as a child and, similar to Louis Armstrong, overcame those circumstances to thrive. 2. She had a work ethic and drive that was evident in her performances. 3. Her artistry, calling her “the greatest vocal improviser in history.”
When planning the show, Stoll knew immediately Bradford would be the singer to give Fitzgerald justice.
“She was part of a living legacy to Ella,” he said. “She knew her and was touring with Count Basie, who was one of her mentors. Think of it as a mentorship, the living embodiment. With Carmen’s natural vocal ability and personality, they are what Ella represented, and she’s known in our industry and in the world.”
The program will also feature a Duke Ellington suite, and the music of Chick Webb, with some of his very rare tunes. Stoll said Webb was one of the most influential drummers of the swing era, and his hits are extremely difficult to perform from a technical standpoint. This will put Jazz Orchestra drummer Willie Barthel III’s skills to work.
Stoll is excited to have a full season completed and foresees a bright future. The group will focus on maintaining and increasing funding and appreciates the support the community has shown.
“We have a very diverse audience and we hope next year maybe we can add a third concert to our schedule,” he said.
HOW TO GO
What: Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra – Ella Fitzgerald, First Lady of Song
Where: John Legend Theater at The Dome, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Admission: $25
More info: springfieldsym.org/2021-2022-springfield-symphony-jazz-orchestra/
