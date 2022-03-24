Music of Ella Fitzgerald to highlight Jazz Orchestra concert

Stoll, who had a brief encounter with Fitzgerald years ago, said he had three factors for basing a show around her: 1. She was poor and orphaned as a child and, similar to Louis Armstrong, overcame those circumstances to thrive. 2. She had a work ethic and drive that was evident in her performances. 3. Her artistry, calling her “the greatest vocal improviser in history.”

When planning the show, Stoll knew immediately Bradford would be the singer to give Fitzgerald justice.

“She was part of a living legacy to Ella,” he said. “She knew her and was touring with Count Basie, who was one of her mentors. Think of it as a mentorship, the living embodiment. With Carmen’s natural vocal ability and personality, they are what Ella represented, and she’s known in our industry and in the world.”

The program will also feature a Duke Ellington suite, and the music of Chick Webb, with some of his very rare tunes. Stoll said Webb was one of the most influential drummers of the swing era, and his hits are extremely difficult to perform from a technical standpoint. This will put Jazz Orchestra drummer Willie Barthel III’s skills to work.

Stoll is excited to have a full season completed and foresees a bright future. The group will focus on maintaining and increasing funding and appreciates the support the community has shown.

“We have a very diverse audience and we hope next year maybe we can add a third concert to our schedule,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra – Ella Fitzgerald, First Lady of Song

Where: John Legend Theater at The Dome, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Admission: $25

More info: springfieldsym.org/2021-2022-springfield-symphony-jazz-orchestra/