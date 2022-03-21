New recreation center in Springfield to host grand opening today

It will have an indoor boxing gym, batting cages with pitching machines, video games, pool tables, ping pong, driving nets for avid golfers, arcade basketball, darts, trampolines, adult and youth coed kickball tournaments, indoor tee ball league for youth, indoor soccer, 50-yard multiuse field, weights, physical fitness with ellipticals and bikes, NCAA turf, tutoring, classes, party room, and more.

Jones noted that there will be no cell phone usage at the recreation center.

The indoor boxing gym, “DSM Boxing,” is dedicated to Davey Moore, a world featherweight champion from Springfield. Jones used his initials for the name of the gym and was given permission by Moore’s family to do so.

“We are offering this as kind of like holding a namesake, to educate the people on who this guy was and accomplished in his career. We are paying a tribute back to realize the talent that comes from Springfield,” he said. “The youth in the city need guidance from positive role models.”

The center will also host self-defense classes taught once a week by Kevin Morris who currently teaches classes at Mt. Zion Baptist Church but is relocating to the center, and the Miami Valley Cornhole Association will start tournaments later this month on Mondays.

Anyone of all ages is welcome to visit the recreation center, which will sell daily wristbands to have access to all the amenities, except the weights and boxing gym, starting at $10. There will also be weekly wristband packs to purchase. The boxing gym will have a separate monthly membership starting a $75 for ages 5-6 years old and up.

Jones, who was born and raised in Springfield, said he grew up going to the former Shamrock Family Fun Center, which was a bowling alley and entertainment venue that closed in 2018.

“I purchased the property across the street from it and lived there for about four years. I saw the building sitting there and rotting away, so I came up with an idea about an indoor sports complex,” he said. “I had the opportunity to get it, I got the building in August. In seven months, it made a major turnaround and I’m getting it together... I’m dedicated to making a better community structure for the youth.”

Jones said he plans on having fundraiser events and others throughout the year, including a free community Easter egg hunt from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, for ages 12 and under, as well as a haunted house later this year called, “Nightmare on Main Street.” He also wants to host food trucks and have rallies this summer.

Jones said the center is need of volunteers for both the recreation center and boxing gym, as well as donations. If you are interested in volunteering, donating, or are a food truck vendor, contact Jones at gyasijones@rocketmail.com or the center’s Facebook.