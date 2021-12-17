Music, nativity scene to bring holiday cheer this weekend

COHatch will have its Winter Market, 1 to 5 p.m. and Isaac Alan Bryant will entertain at 8 p.m. with a show devoted to Elvis and John Lennon, sponsored by the Market Bar.

National Road Commons will see the recreation of the Christmas story with a live nativity scene at 6 p.m. presented by Kettering Health, weather permitting.

Illuminate Springfield was scheduled for last Friday and Saturday, but poor weather meant the light show would move to this Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m.

Yet another Springfield tradition is Todd Stoll’s Red Hot Christmas Stomp, 7 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. Admission is free.

Stoll, who heads up the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra and works at Lincoln Center in New York, will return with several top musicians who will perform holiday music done in jazz style.

Sunday

Another event that was canceled due to weather on Dec. 3 will try again with the Simunye Carol Sing, 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the esplanade near the city Christmas Tree in front of COHatch.

The free family-friendly event invites the public to sing classic Christmas hymns, enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and cider.

Monday

The Clark State Performing Arts Center will present one of the biggest names in holiday music when Mannheim Steamroller performs at 7:30 p.m. Check the PAC website for ticket availability.

Local restaurants Stella Bleu Bistro and Mela will be open on Monday for those wanting to dine before the show or anyone who wants to eat.

Tuesday

Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available 6 to 9 p.m. beginning outside the Courtyard by Marriott. Rides cost $5 a person and free for ages 10-under.

