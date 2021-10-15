Museum of Art to launch movie night in Springfield

“Love, Simon” is a coming-of-age story about a closeted gay teen trying to discover his identity and navigate high school life. It is rated PG-13.

“The museum has been wanting to host a movie night and this is a pilot,” said Shelby Bobst, the museum’s development officer. “We see it as a natural program since diversity, equity, access and inclusion are pillars of the Museum of Art and the museum belongs to the community.”

Bobst said museum staff is looking for creative programs to use the back yard for when the weather warms up in 2022, including more Movie on the Lawn nights and possibly partnering with other arts organizations. The museum already works with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra to present the annual summer Lunch on the Lawn concert series.

“This will be a night to enjoy a film and fellowship with folks who want to make our community great for everyone,” she said.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Admission will include free popcorn, and a cash bar will be available for attendees age 21-older.

In case of inclement weather, the movie will be moved indoors. Tickets will be available at the door.

HOW TO GO

What: Movie on the Lawn: “Love, Simon”

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

Admission: $10 suggested donation

More info: www.springfieldart.net/