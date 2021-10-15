Museum of Art to launch movie night in Springfield

As the autumn season will soon give way to shorter days and chillier weather, The Springfield Museum of Art staff is closing it out with a new community offering.
Movie on the Lawn will allow visitors to enjoy a night under the stars on the Museum’s spacious back yard with the romantic drama “Love, Simon” at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The community is invited to attend and suggested donation to attend is $10. The event is co-sponsored by the Museum of Art and Equality Springfield in recognition of National Coming Out Day 2021.
With its underutilized patio in the back of the museum near Veterans Park and Buck Creek, the Museum of Art staff had wanted to use the space more often, opening it in recent weeks for visitors of the Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition and for a date night event. A movie night is another step and this is a way to launch it and recognize LTBTQ History Month.
The museum had a table at last summer’s Springfield Pride event and that led to Equality Springfield finding a permanent meeting space at the museum and a partnership was formed.
“Love, Simon” is a coming-of-age story about a closeted gay teen trying to discover his identity and navigate high school life. It is rated PG-13.
“The museum has been wanting to host a movie night and this is a pilot,” said Shelby Bobst, the museum’s development officer. “We see it as a natural program since diversity, equity, access and inclusion are pillars of the Museum of Art and the museum belongs to the community.”
Bobst said museum staff is looking for creative programs to use the back yard for when the weather warms up in 2022, including more Movie on the Lawn nights and possibly partnering with other arts organizations. The museum already works with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra to present the annual summer Lunch on the Lawn concert series.
“This will be a night to enjoy a film and fellowship with folks who want to make our community great for everyone,” she said.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Admission will include free popcorn, and a cash bar will be available for attendees age 21-older.
In case of inclement weather, the movie will be moved indoors. Tickets will be available at the door.
HOW TO GO
What: Movie on the Lawn: “Love, Simon”
Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Admission: $10 suggested donation
More info: www.springfieldart.net/