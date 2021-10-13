Vintage train rides come to Champaign County

The vintage train is not air conditioned or handicap accessible, and due to the height of the boarding steps it is recommended only for individuals who are agile enough to mount steps on their own. In addition, no wheelchairs or pets are allowed.

Boarding will be along the tracks north of U.S. 36 at the east side of St. Paris. Those who have purchased tickets must be in line 20 minutes prior to departure, otherwise the seats are forfeited with no refunds. Seating is not assigned.

Facemasks are not required, but, any mandated COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time of the event will be observed.

Tickets are $20 per person. Children under 2 years old are permitted to ride for free if they sit in an accompanying adult’s lap.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for children to experience rail travel. We always have those that are fascinated with riding a train for the first time. It is a great family outing!” said Gonzalez in a press release.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ccpapreserveohio.org or at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 127 W. Court Street in Urbana. Those who have questions can call 1-800-791-6010.

All proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration projects of the CCPA and the matching Façade Grant Program.