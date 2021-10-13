Vintage train rides come to Champaign County

This Sunday, the Champaign County Preservation Alliance will be hosting its annual train trips, starting in St. Paris.
The train route will begin at 316 N. Huffman Drive in St. Paris, at three different departure times for train trips through the county.
“I would urge you to get your tickets immediately as we are almost sold out,” said Sandy Gonzalez, the publicity chairwoman.
The departure times will be 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:45 p.m., with each train ride lasting 90 minutes to 2 hours, traveling across the county through Quincy and Maplewood. The train route will also cross the Great Miami River on a “1,200 foot railroad trestle sitting 110 feet above the river,” as stated in a press release.
A host or hostess will be in each car and bottled water and snacks will be available for purchase. A conductor and two EMT’s will be on each ride.
The vintage train is not air conditioned or handicap accessible, and due to the height of the boarding steps it is recommended only for individuals who are agile enough to mount steps on their own. In addition, no wheelchairs or pets are allowed.
Boarding will be along the tracks north of U.S. 36 at the east side of St. Paris. Those who have purchased tickets must be in line 20 minutes prior to departure, otherwise the seats are forfeited with no refunds. Seating is not assigned.
Facemasks are not required, but, any mandated COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time of the event will be observed.
Tickets are $20 per person. Children under 2 years old are permitted to ride for free if they sit in an accompanying adult’s lap.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for children to experience rail travel. We always have those that are fascinated with riding a train for the first time. It is a great family outing!” said Gonzalez in a press release.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ccpapreserveohio.org or at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 127 W. Court Street in Urbana. Those who have questions can call 1-800-791-6010.
All proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration projects of the CCPA and the matching Façade Grant Program.