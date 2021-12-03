Museum of Art to host first ever holiday celebration

The event will include special activities including ornament making and a letter-writing station in which participants can write letters to Santa Claus, family members or to deployed military members. The SMOA has partnered with the USO based out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to include such letters to go in care packages sent to the troops to brighten their holiday season.

Kids can take a barrel train ride or read multi-cultural holiday books presented by the Clark County Public Library. There will also be an ornament hunt throughout the museum’s galleries.

Santa Claus will appear for photos that families can take themselves. Everyone can get refreshed with a free hot chocolate bar with Starbucks drinks or purchase food from Leerah’s Vegan Treats.

Bobst said Holiday at the Museum is a chance to discover the galleries and the artistic treasures in them including the popular current exhibition, “Black Life as Subject Matter II,” and “On a Snowy Evening,” a new winter-themed exhibition featuring art with wintery scenes from the museum’s permanent collection, featuring many from its past holiday postcards.

The SMOA will offer free admission the entire day, beginning at 9 a.m. It’s to help eliminate stereotypes of a museum, Bobst said.

“We want to break down barriers that museums are stuffy places where you have to be quiet and look at walls. Our space belongs to the community,” she said.

Masks are not required to attend Holiday at the Museum, but strongly recommended.

HOW TO GO

What: Holiday at the Museum

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

Admission: free

More info: www.springfieldart.net