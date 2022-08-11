Museum event among things happening this weekend in Clark, Champaign counties

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate. Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at New Carlisle Community Health Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at 106 N. Main St., and Clark County Public Library - Park Branch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at 1119 Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Simply Give Campaign

The Springfield Meijer location is partnering with the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry for the next Simply Give campaign for summer. The summer quarter will continue until the end of September.

During the campaign, Meijer customers are invited to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards at the local Meijer store. At the end of the campaign, Meijer will convert all donations to Meijer-food-only gift cards and present those cards to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry to purchase foods and other eligible items (baby formula, diapers, and wipes) for stocking pantry shelves.

In addition, on Saturday during Meijer Double Matching Day, Meijer will double match each contribution with $20 converting a $10 contribution into $30.

The sole purpose of the Simply Give program is to help the food pantry feed the growing number of hungry families in Springfield. Donation cards can be found in each church and at checkouts in the Meijer store.

Explore Middle Urbana Road improvements move forward

Springfield Museum Event

The Springfield Museum of Art will host “Art Engagement Presents: Weekend with an Artist – Annette Eshelman” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. This step-by-step needle-felting workshop is to create sculpted figures, led by international fiber artist Alyson Annette Eshelman.

Operation Backpack

JLC Springfield Community Outreach Gathering and Greater Grace Temple will host Operation backpack from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Davey Moore Park, 600 S. Western Ave. There will be backpacks, school supplies, food, games and crafts, and door prizes. Limit of two backpacks per family and children must be present.

Garden Music

Clark County Master Gardener Volunteers will continue their Meet Me in the Garden Music program at 7 p.m. on Monday with Terry Van Auker in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum. Bring your lawn chairs, tour the gardens, and sit for an evening of song. This is a part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Gardens” programs featuring music, yoga, and garden education programs in gardening throughout the summer. The program is free of charge and open to the public, donations will be accepted to provide future education opportunities to everyone in the Miami Valley area.