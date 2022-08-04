Middle Urbana Road improvements move forward

Explore Health care leaders want to shed light on issue of lead exposure in children

Traffic on the north end is two-lane, two-direction between Moorefield Road and Kenton Ridge, and through traffic is being detoured.

Clark County Assistant Engineer Paul DeButy said on Thursday that the storm sewer portion of the project was near completion.

DeButy said the second phase of the project – which will close the north end of Middle Urbana Road between Kenton Ridge High School and Moorefield Road and include the replacement of curb and gutter and storm sewer, asphalt planning, and other paving operations – is expected to begin in late September.

Traffic on the south end of the road will be two-lane, two-direction between State Route 334 and Kenton Ridge during this phase. Through traffic will be detoured.

The third and final phase of the project will include work to install pavement markings, signage, and more.

The project’s completion may be impacted by factors like supply chain issues and weather, DeButy said.

Explore COVID vaccines encouraged for kids ahead of school

Increased traffic to the Kenton Ridge school area that will result from district consolidation called for the necessity of additional traffic safety features.

A temporary entrance to the student lot has been put in at Kenton Ridge High School to help redirect the traffic flow during school drop-off and pickup and for athletic and other school events, Northeastern Local Schools Supt. John Kronour said in a notice to district families.

“While this isn’t a perfect solution, and traffic will be slow-moving during busier school activities, this new traffic pattern will help the project proceed on time,” he said.

DeButy said that traffic is open to the school when drivers are approaching from the north end, coming from Moorefield Road.

The Clark County Engineer’s Office and Northeastern Local School District were awarded a $1.4 million grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission last year to fund the improvement project. Both entities are providing local matches to the grant.