springfield-news-sun logo
X

A week after deploying to Kentucky, Ohio Task Force 1 rests, awaits next assignment

Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed to southeastern Kentucky after heavy rains cause flash floods and mudslides, killing at least 16 people | Photo courtesy of Ohio Task Force 1 Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed to southeastern Kentucky after heavy rains cause flash floods and mudslides, killing at least 16 people | Credit: Ohio Task Force 1 Facebook page

Local News
By
43 minutes ago

A week after Ohio Task Force 1 left for Kentucky to help with search and rescue efforts following deadly flooding, the task force said it has completed its current missions and is resting and working on equipment while it waits for its next assignment.

ExplorePHOTOS: Death toll rises as heavy rains cause flooding, landslides in eastern Kentucky

The team’s tasks so far have included search and rescue operations using boats near the Hindman and Knott County line, as well as wide area search operations in the Breathitt County area southeast of Jackson. It also works to evaluate structural damage and following up with house emergency visits.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio Task Force 1′s search, rescue efforts continue after flooding in Kentucky

The original 16-person team expanded to 48 with the gradual addition of 29 more task force members and five canine handlers. The team is operating as a Type III Search and Rescue team.

Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed in the wake of heavy rain that caused flash flooding and mudslides in southeastern Kentucky, killing at least 16 people.

In Other News
1
Ohio reports slight dip in COVID cases, hospitalizations
2
Local defense contractor positioned to compete for $7.4 billion in FAA...
3
Ohio’s sales tax holiday arrives Friday: Here’s what you should know
4
Voters have ‘real choice’ on guns in governor’s race, Whaley says on...
5
August will be hotter, drier than normal, National Weather Service...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top