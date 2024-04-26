Multiple vehicles involved in Spangler Road crash

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on Spangler Road Friday morning in Clark County.
The crash was reported on Spangler Road near Interstate 675. The southbound lane on Spangler Road was temporarily closed.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. At least one vehicle appeared to have moderate damage.
