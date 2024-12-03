Mrs. Claus’ Coffee Crawl to benefit Warder Literacy Center, which is moving

Participants pay $30 to enter a dedicated area then go from one vendor to another to sample coffees and baked items. They can purchase full-sized coffees or drinks, bags of coffees or full-sized baked goods.

The crawl covers the nine core downtown blocks, with kiosks being at historic sites, with some being indoors and other outside under a canopy.

Participants can also experience Holiday in the City activities.

The crawl is modeled after coffee festivals in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Participants will pick up a mug and tour wrist band at the Warder Literacy Center at 137 E. High St. before embarking on their coffee journey. They will also receive a booklet with a map, sites, vendors and information about coffee and the different styles, as well as the history of espresso and other items of interest.

Stops include:

* Warder Library (check in here) - Viva Coffee Roasters, Little Ladies Layers

* Madonna of the Trail - Double EE Coffee Co

* Heritage Center - Un Mundo Cafe, Linardos Restaurant

* Myers Market - Coffee Blonde beer, Peanut Shoppe

* Duo Home - Kahawa Coffee, Ankys Sweet Treats

* Grandpa Joes Candy Store - Whisk & Brew Coffee truck, and sweets inside Grandpa Joes too

* The Springfield Metropolis - Coffee Expressions (featuring Crimson Cup coffee)

* First Lutheran Church - Kerry’s Coffee (featuring Strider roasters)

To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2024CoffeeCrawl.

Warder Literacy Center moving

The Warder Literacy Center, home of the Clark County Literacy Coalition, is moving locations to the Metropolis at 102 W. High St. in downtown Springfield. It has held free rummage sales to clear out the building for the move. Another sale will be held Friday from 5-8 p.m.

The current historical building at 137 E. High St. belongs to the city and it is unclear what will happen to it.