Motorcyclist seriously injured after Moorefield Twp crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash Thursday evening in Moorefield Township, Clark County.

According to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 8:20 p.m. on state Route 4 at the intersection of Prairie Road.

Preliminary investigation found that Danny Ray Maynard, 44, of Springfield, was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic northeast on Route 4 behind a 2014 Ford Focus when he tried to pass in a no-passing zone.

OSHP said that as Maynard made to pass the Focus, the car began to turn left onto Prairie Road. The motorcycle hit the side of the Focus, then went off the left side of the road, throwing Maynard off.

Medics took Maynard to Springfield Regional Hospital with serious injuries. He was then flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the Focus was treated at the scene for minor scrapes.

The intersection was shut down for two hours while emergency crews worked, and the crash remains under investigation, OSHP said.

Highway patrol troopers were joined on scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Moorefield Twp. Fire and EMS and Dan’s Towing.