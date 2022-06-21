Motorcyclist dies in Champaign County crash

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the deceased and is in the process of notifying next-of-kin, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The Champaign County 911 Center received a call around 7 a.m. of a traffic crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle in the 10,000 block of S.R. 55. Deputies and Fire and EMS crews from Johnson Saint Paris and Christiansburg fire departments responded, according to the release.