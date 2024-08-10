More than $935K seized in Clark County as part of I-70 drug trafficking enforcement

Law enforcement seized hundreds of thousands of dollars from a commercial vehicle in Clark County as part of a pair of drug trafficking seizures that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said was believed one of the largest in state history.

Both seizures took place on Interstate 70 earlier this month.

On Aug. 3, members of the Central Ohio OOCIC/HIDTA Major Drug Interdiction Task Force and state troopers stopped a commercial vehicle in Madison County and seized 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of cocaine and 30 pounds of marijuana, for a total estimated street value of $14.6 million.

Law enforcement stopped another commercial vehicle in Clark County three days later and seized more than $935,000 in cash.

“Drug traffickers intent on delivering destruction to central Ohio should take note – our task force and our partners are watching,” Yost said.

