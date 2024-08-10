More than $935K seized in Clark County as part of I-70 drug trafficking enforcement

On Aug. 3, members of the Central Ohio OOCIC/HIDTA Major Drug Interdiction Task Force and state troopers stopped a commercial vehicle in Madison County and seized 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of cocaine and 30 pounds of marijuana, for a total estimated street value of $14.6 million.

Law enforcement stopped another commercial vehicle in Clark County three days later and seized more than $935,000 in cash.

“Drug traffickers intent on delivering destruction to central Ohio should take note – our task force and our partners are watching,” Yost said.