Ohio Task Force 1 demobilizes, set to return tonight

Local News
18 minutes ago
X

Ohio Task Force 1 demobilized Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to return to Ohio tonight.

The 47-member team spent three days staging as Tropical Storm Debby resulted in heavy rainfall and flooding along the Atlantic Coast.

“Task Force members used this time to prepare and train as it is almost certain to be a busy hurricane season,” read a statement posted to the task force’s Facebook page.

The task force is expected to arrive in Vandalia around 6:30 p.m.

