Clark-Shawnee elementary students decorate pumpkins for Springfield Masonic Community

The students were excited about the opportunity to show kindness to others while decorating pumpkins.

“Caring for someone you will never meet is a great experience,” Phelps said. “Knowing that your actions and acts of kindness will make an impact on someone in our community is very fulfilling and our students experienced that during this project.”

In the September meeting, the students participated in a think tank activity to identify local needs and brainstorm how to meet those needs throughout the school year. One of the ideas discussed was how to bring smiles and joy to the Springfield Masonic Community.

“The students thought decorating pumpkins was a great way to send some fall fun to residents who may not be able to enjoy outside fall activities or may not have family who visits often,” Phelps said.

Young’s Jersey Dairy donated 40 pumpkins for the students to decorate, and 35 students decorated pumpkins to give to the Springfield Masonic Community.

The pumpkins were delivered last week, and the residents enjoyed the gifts and are thankful for the students’ time and effort.

“The residents absolutely loved the pumpkins,” said Stacy Walkers, director of Life Enrichment at the Springfield Masonic Community. “We enjoyed reminiscing about fall and their own school days. Thank you to the Shawnee students! Springfield Masonic Community appreciates coming together in the community.”

After getting the pumpkins, some residents took it to their room while others displayed them. Some are currently displayed in the lobby and used as centerpieces in the dining room.

“When the students look back at this project, I hope they remember that even young people can make a big difference in someone’s day and all it takes is a small act of kindness,” Phelps said. “The students may never meet these residents. But, they brought a smile to their faces and reminded them that someone cares for them and that is what matters.”