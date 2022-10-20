springfield-news-sun logo
Best of Springfield: Here are the winners for 2022!

News
By Staff Report
46 minutes ago

The Best of Springfield winners are here!

The community submitted more than 100,000 votes in 50 categories for the 2022 Best of Springfield, brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun.

The table below has the winners in each category, and we’ll be releasing more information in the coming days on the other placers and deeper stories about some of the winners.

Thank you to everyone who got involved this year, and please help support these places that make Springfield a unique place to live.

» Compare to last year: All Best of Springfield winners for 2021

CategoryWinner
Best Asian FoodSpeakeasy Ramen
Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab FacilityForest Glen Health Campus
Best Auto RepairRogers Garage
Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle DealerBill Marine Honda
Best BakeryLe Torte Dolci
Best BandAllison Road
Best Bar FoodStation1
Best Bar/BrewpubMother Stewart's Brewing
Best BarbershopEast High Barber Co.
Best BBQRudy's Smokehouse
Best BreakfastIronworks Waffle Cafe at CoHatch
Best BrunchIronworks Waffle Cafe at CoHatch
Best BurgerThe Ridgewood Cafe
Best ChiliMic's Italian Restaurant
Best Chinese FoodGolden Chopsticks
Best ChocolatesWinans Chocolates & Coffees
Best CocktailThe Market Bar
Best CoffeehouseScout's Café
Best Contractor/Construction FirmKapp Construction Inc
Best Customer ServiceScout's Café
Best Dental ProfessionalNorth Spring Dental
Best Dine-In RestaurantStella Bleu Bistro
Best DJDJ Chill
Best DonutsSchuler's Bakery, Inc.
Best EmployerWright-Patt Credit Union
Best Farmers Market VendorGracie bakes cakes and more
Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)Wright-Patt Credit Union
Best FloristSchneider's Florist & Flower Delivery
Best Food TruckEAT
Best Gym/Yoga StudioSpringfield Health & Fitness
Best Historic LandmarkThe Heritage Center of Clark County - Clark County Historical Society and Museum
Best Ice CreamYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Italian FoodMic's Italian Restaurant
Best LandscaperGillam Lawncare & Landscaping Llc
Best Local EventSummer Arts Festival
Best Local Photographer or Photo StudioLeithauser Photography
Best Lunch SpotCOhatch Springfield
Best Mexican FoodCasa del Sabor
Best New BusinessCharlo's Provisions & Eatery
Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General PractitionerDr. Alper Sarihan, DO
Best PizzaHickory Inn
Best Place for Kids FunYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Place to buy Springfield giftsChampion City Guide & Supply
Best Place to Take VisitorsMother Stewart's Brewing
Best Realtor/Real Estate OfficeColdwell Banker Heritage
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-TownerSpeakeasy Ramen
Best Salon/SpaBombshell Beauty Parlor
Best SteakCecil and Lime
Best Tattoo ArtistIan Lonsway
Best Wings/ChickenStation1

