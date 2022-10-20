Best of Springfield: Here are the winners for 2022!

The Best of Springfield winners are here!
The community submitted more than 100,000 votes in 50 categories for the 2022 Best of Springfield, brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun.
The table below has the winners in each category, and we’ll be releasing more information in the coming days on the other placers and deeper stories about some of the winners.
Thank you to everyone who got involved this year, and please help support these places that make Springfield a unique place to live.
|Category
|Winner
|Best Asian Food
|Speakeasy Ramen
|Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility
|Forest Glen Health Campus
|Best Auto Repair
|Rogers Garage
|Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer
|Bill Marine Honda
|Best Bakery
|Le Torte Dolci
|Best Band
|Allison Road
|Best Bar Food
|Station1
|Best Bar/Brewpub
|Mother Stewart's Brewing
|Best Barbershop
|East High Barber Co.
|Best BBQ
|Rudy's Smokehouse
|Best Breakfast
|Ironworks Waffle Cafe at CoHatch
|Best Brunch
|Ironworks Waffle Cafe at CoHatch
|Best Burger
|The Ridgewood Cafe
|Best Chili
|Mic's Italian Restaurant
|Best Chinese Food
|Golden Chopsticks
|Best Chocolates
|Winans Chocolates & Coffees
|Best Cocktail
|The Market Bar
|Best Coffeehouse
|Scout's Café
|Best Contractor/Construction Firm
|Kapp Construction Inc
|Best Customer Service
|Scout's Café
|Best Dental Professional
|North Spring Dental
|Best Dine-In Restaurant
|Stella Bleu Bistro
|Best DJ
|DJ Chill
|Best Donuts
|Schuler's Bakery, Inc.
|Best Employer
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best Farmers Market Vendor
|Gracie bakes cakes and more
|Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best Florist
|Schneider's Florist & Flower Delivery
|Best Food Truck
|EAT
|Best Gym/Yoga Studio
|Springfield Health & Fitness
|Best Historic Landmark
|The Heritage Center of Clark County - Clark County Historical Society and Museum
|Best Ice Cream
|Young's Jersey Dairy
|Best Italian Food
|Mic's Italian Restaurant
|Best Landscaper
|Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping Llc
|Best Local Event
|Summer Arts Festival
|Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio
|Leithauser Photography
|Best Lunch Spot
|COhatch Springfield
|Best Mexican Food
|Casa del Sabor
|Best New Business
|Charlo's Provisions & Eatery
|Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner
|Dr. Alper Sarihan, DO
|Best Pizza
|Hickory Inn
|Best Place for Kids Fun
|Young's Jersey Dairy
|Best Place to buy Springfield gifts
|Champion City Guide & Supply
|Best Place to Take Visitors
|Mother Stewart's Brewing
|Best Realtor/Real Estate Office
|Coldwell Banker Heritage
|Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
|Speakeasy Ramen
|Best Salon/Spa
|Bombshell Beauty Parlor
|Best Steak
|Cecil and Lime
|Best Tattoo Artist
|Ian Lonsway
|Best Wings/Chicken
|Station1
