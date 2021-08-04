More than $100K raised through Stronger Together event in western Clark County

There is much to write about Tecumseh Strong, but this very active organization has trimmed all that down to one statement “We exist to be a unifying catalyst for pride and leadership in the Tecumseh Football Program and the Tecumseh community.”

The Tecumseh Strong Program is inspired by the legacy that 14-year-old Collin Griffin left behind after his battle with a rare form of cancer. In spite of COVID restrictions this organization has invested the energy of scores of students to make the community an even better place to live. It also supports a scholarship.

Taking the lead the New Carlisle Rotary continued to be legendary in its support of the community, first responders, and local schools. Sharing its members’ business savvy and desire to help the community makes this organization a major positive influence on this end of the county.

“The Stronger Together planning committee was formed, to include Rotarians Todd Niswonger, Dale Steinlage, Brian Macy, Tim Juday, Bob Holder, Jamie Fletcher, and Scott Griffith.

Tecumseh Strong added Jacob Berner, Chris Cory and Janette Radford. Barrett Strong added Brad Barrett, Lana Barrett, and Scott Greene. Chad Watkins of Evans Cattle Company helped arrange the details for the event, said Scott Griffith.

This event was enthusiastically supported by the community with myriad donations and sponsorships, and turned out to be wildly successful. The music by Knox and by Hastings and Company was icing on the cake.

Including donations and services more than $100,000 was raised at the Stronger Together event.

At last week’s Rotary meeting, checks for $25,000 each were presented to Jacob Berner, representing Tecumseh Strong, Brad Fitzsimmons for Barrett Strong, and Cindy Gracy, the president of New Carlisle Rotary Club.

Plans are already being made for the next Stronger Together Event, which is being scheduled for Saturday, July 9, 2022.