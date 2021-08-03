Ohio reports new 21-day high with more than 1,700 COVID cases

In Montgomery County, both Dayton and Riverside are requiring face masks while in city businesses regardless of vaccination status.

A bar in Oxford announced last week hat it will require a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination for entry and the University of Dayton said masks will be required will inside classroom spaces and dinning halls.

As of Tuesday, more than 49.5% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine and 46.21% have finished it, according to the state health department.

Nearly 5,790,000 people in the state have received their first shot and nearly 5,401,500 have completed the vaccine.

Ohio recorded 124 hospitalizations in the last day, the second-highest number the state’s reported in the last three weeks. On July 27, Ohio reported 127 hospitalizations. The state’s 21-day hospitalization average is 53.

On Tuesday, Ohio had 791 COVID patients in hospitals across the state, more than double the 363 patients reported on July 21.

Explore Some nursing homes forced to turn down new residents due to worker shortages

The state recorded 13 ICU admissions in the last day. It reported an average of 6 ICU admissions over the last 21 days.

Ohio reported 38 deaths Tuesday, bringing its total to 20,530, according to ODH.

The day a death is reported does not reflect when the death occurred. Death data can fluctuate because some states do not regularly report death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.