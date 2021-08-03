Ohio reports new 21-day high with more than 1,700 COVID cases

Ohio recorded more than 1,700 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, doubling the number of cases added Monday.
The state recorded 1,769 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is the highest number of daily cases the state’s recorded in the last three weeks and the sixth time more than a thousand cases have been reported in the last eight days.
In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 855 cases a day, according to ODH. In the last seven days, Ohio is averaging 1,262 cases a day.
With cases climbing, local cities, businesses and universities are beginning to require face masks again.
In Montgomery County, both Dayton and Riverside are requiring face masks while in city businesses regardless of vaccination status.
A bar in Oxford announced last week hat it will require a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination for entry and the University of Dayton said masks will be required will inside classroom spaces and dinning halls.
As of Tuesday, more than 49.5% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine and 46.21% have finished it, according to the state health department.
Nearly 5,790,000 people in the state have received their first shot and nearly 5,401,500 have completed the vaccine.
Ohio recorded 124 hospitalizations in the last day, the second-highest number the state’s reported in the last three weeks. On July 27, Ohio reported 127 hospitalizations. The state’s 21-day hospitalization average is 53.
On Tuesday, Ohio had 791 COVID patients in hospitals across the state, more than double the 363 patients reported on July 21.
The state recorded 13 ICU admissions in the last day. It reported an average of 6 ICU admissions over the last 21 days.
Ohio reported 38 deaths Tuesday, bringing its total to 20,530, according to ODH.
The day a death is reported does not reflect when the death occurred. Death data can fluctuate because some states do not regularly report death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.