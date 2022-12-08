More housing, restaurants in downtown Springfield? State’s $2.8M tax credits aim to help

Efforts to restore and redevelop the McAdams Building have been discussed at least since 2017.

The Turner Foundation has worked with multiple developers on plans for the project and expected to begin construction at multiple times during the last few years.

The Turner Foundation more recently has worked with developer Dillin LLC, and the News-Sun has reached out to both the foundation and the developer for comment on this story.

Springfield city commissioners about four months ago authorized Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck to enter into a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement for the property.

That deal would give a 50% abatement on the commercial space for 15 years.

The Springfield project is one of 12 mixed-use development projects that DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced received state support, noting they are expected to create $2.3 billion in investments across Ohio and create more than $1.29 billion in new payroll.

Other projects are in Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Grandview Heights, Lima, Painesville and Van Wert.

They are part of the second round of the Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program. The projects could result in the construction or redevelopment of more than 5.3 million square feet of space to create new housing, retail, dining, office, lodging and entertainment opportunities.

“These projects will transform not only the sites themselves, but also the look and feel of entire neighborhoods,” DeWine said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the tremendous change these projects create in their communities.”

The projects include the construction of the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, the construction of the Merchant Building Development at the Columbus North Market, and the rehabilitation of three historic buildings for the Mercantile + Traction Block Redevelopment in Cincinnati, the release said.

“These awards will leverage additional private sector investment that will create jobs and improve the quality of life,” said Husted. “These awards will leverage additional private sector investment that will create jobs and improve the quality of life.”

The state will provide $100 million in tax credits approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority and recommended by the Ohio Department of Development.

“We’re creating jobs and tourism destinations that will improve the livelihood of entire regions,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, said.

The Transformational Mixed-Use Development program began in March 2021 as part of Senate Bill 39.