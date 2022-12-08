De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday

A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie.
The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite himself as mobsters Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in the Barry Levinson drama, according to multiple media reports.
The closures will affect either direction at various times between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on U.S. 35 between North Bickett Road (exit 55) and Old U.S. 35 (exit 62), according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Filming for the same movie also is causing daytime closures on state Route 123 near Morrow in Warren County beginning Friday and continuing Monday through Thursday of the next week.
The temporary closures will happen at times on state Route 123 between U.S. 22 and state Route 132 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Monday and Tuesday, and between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. When state Route 123 is closed, traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 22 and state routes 350 and 132, according to ODOT.
Access to the highways will be maintained for emergency and first responders.
For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.
