Miami University to host final Ohio U.S. Senate Republican primary debate

“This year, Ohio is a key battleground for control of the U.S. Senate, and this debate will help voters throughout the region to learn more about both the candidates who are vying to represent us in Washington and the issues that will define American politics in the years ahead,” said John Forren, associate professor and chair of the Department of Justice and Community Studies, and executive director of the Menard Family Center for Democracy.

The university’s role in this forum is strictly non-partisan, Forren said.

“The Menard Family Center regularly hosts candidate debates and discussions involving both Democratic and Republican party candidates -- and is aimed at promoting civic and political engagement in general rather than any particular partisan or ideological agenda,” the news release states.

“Much of the Center’s work aims to promote civic dialogue across ideological and political lines, and events like this provide community members regardless of their political affiliation a valuable opportunity to learn more about politics and civic affairs,” he said.

Event rules