Mercy speaker series to feature Springfield doctor, focus on colon health

A Springfield doctor will share information regarding colon health and cancer screenings as part of a larger Mercy Helth speaker series.
Gastroenterologist Dr. Alan Gabbard will speak at noon Wednesday as part of the March edition of that series. This month also marks National Colorectal Cancer Awareness. That type of cancer is the third most common cancer diagnoses and the second leading cause of cancer death in the country.
Mercy Health is aiming to spread more awareness around cancer screenings as well as what can be done in terms of colon health as that type of cancer is highly preventable if caught early, according to a recent news release from the health network.
As a result, Gabbard’s discussion will focus on colon cancer screening facts, why screening is so important, early detection versus prevention, who should be screened and the different options for screening, the release added.
Those wishing to attend can either do so in-person as it will be held at CoHatch, 100 South Fountain Ave., in downtown Springfield. Those wishing to tune-in virtually can do so via Zoom.
In-person attendance will be limited, and as a result those interested will have to pre-register for the event. For more information regarding registration or to receive a virtual link to view the event online, email jdahlberg@mercy.com.
Mercy Health operates two hospitals in the area, Springfield Regional Medical Center and the Urbana Hospital.
