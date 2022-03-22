Mercy speaker series to feature Springfield doctor, focus on colon health

Gastroenterologist Dr. Alan Gabbard will speak at noon Wednesday as part of the March edition of that series. This month also marks National Colorectal Cancer Awareness. That type of cancer is the third most common cancer diagnoses and the second leading cause of cancer death in the country.

Mercy Health is aiming to spread more awareness around cancer screenings as well as what can be done in terms of colon health as that type of cancer is highly preventable if caught early, according to a recent news release from the health network.